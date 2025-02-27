Pentagon to expel transgender troops

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon stated that the US military will begin expelling transgender service members within 30 days unless they receive exemptions after individual review.

The statement, issued in the context of a lawsuit, noted that service members with a current diagnosis or symptoms consistent with gender identity disorder will be separated from service. Exemptions may be granted on a case‐by‐case basis if there is an urgent governmental need to retain personnel who directly support combat capabilities.

Earlier, President Donald Trump directed Defense Secretary Bet Heghsieth to review Pentagon policy on transgender service members and determine their future based on readiness standards—part of an executive order paving the way for a future ban on their service. In a meeting with House Republicans, Trump said, "To ensure we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will eliminate the ideology of transgenderism from our military—it will vanish."

In addition, the US Department of Health and Human Services issued guidelines to update its official definitions of terms such as sex, female, and male, in line with executive orders that affect transgender rights.