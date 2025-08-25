Trump's administration plans to rename Pentagon to 'Department of War'

Shafaq News - Washington

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that plans to rename the Pentagon as the Department of War are “coming soon,” though it is unclear whether the executive branch can make the change without congressional approval.

At a White House press event, Hegseth discussed the deployment of National Guard troops along the southern US border. President Donald Trump praised the service members, while criticizing the current name of the Department of Defense.

“Department of Defense, I don’t want to be defense only,” Trump said. “We want defense, but we want offense, too.

“It used to be called the Department of War and it had a stronger sound. And as you know, we won World War I. We won World War II. We won everything.”

The United States used the Department of War name from 1789 to 1947. In 1949, it was replaced by the Department of Defense during a major restructuring of the military services.

The change followed the National Security Act of 1947, approved by the House and Senate, which also established the position of Secretary of Defense.