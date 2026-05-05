Trump projects deal within three weeks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated that his administration may need two to three weeks to complete a comprehensive peace deal with Iran, noting that Washington does not view time as a limiting factor.

During a press briefing, Trump stated that the United States is pursuing “the right deal,” describing the abandonment of nuclear ambitions and the recovery of highly enriched uranium from Iran as firm red lines that cannot be crossed.

He also portrayed Iran’s current negotiating team as “much better” than its predecessor, while pointing to a gap between its public messaging and private communication.

“Iran desperately needs an agreement,” he added, linking that urgency to sanctions he believes have reduced the country’s oil storage capacity.

Iranian media previously reported that Tehran submitted a 14-point plan through Pakistani mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days, alongside demands for sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, and guarantees against further attacks, as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the US naval blockade, while postponing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage. Trump, however, contended that the proposal is unlikely to be accepted, as Tehran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over 47 years.