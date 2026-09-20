Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump is “probably open” to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York during the UN General Assembly, Fox News reported on Sunday.

Trump also told the network that he was in “decision-making mode” over Iran and expected major developments in the near future. He outlined several options toward Tehran, including further military action, continued economic pressure or negotiations, adding, “I hope they behave.”

The UN General Assembly’s 81st session is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” The General Debate is scheduled for Sept. 22–26 and Sept. 28 in New York, bringing together world leaders to address major international challenges.

Pezeshkian is expected to address the General Assembly and present Tehran’s positions on international developments, particularly the US-Israel conflict with Iran, while holding meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the gathering, according to Iranian media.

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