Trump slams NATO, Pezeshkian proposes regional framework

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed NATO allies ⁠over their lack of support for the US-Israel war on Iran as theStrait of Hormuz remains closed, claiming that military targets in Iran have been finished.

“COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, "Without the USA NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!".

He complained NATO countries did not want to join the fight against Iran, yet they still complain about high oil prices. “Now that fight is militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to ⁠pay, but don’t want to help open ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so ⁠little risk,” he wrote.

Trump has been calling for major US allies and ⁠others to help secure the safety of shipping through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezshkian proposed the creation of a regional security framework and the establishment of an "Islamic Council" comprising countries in the region to enhance cooperation and promote stability.

In press remarks, Pezeshkian said Tehran’s initiative seeks to foster development and peace, emphasizing that it aims to strengthen economic, political, and security relations without causing chaos or interfering in internal affairs. He added that Iranian armed forces "defend the country resolutely" and that the Iranian people "remain steadfast on the frontlines during the conflict."