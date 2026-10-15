Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Thursday that Washington would defeat Iran quickly, predicting a sharp drop in oil prices afterward.

On Monday, Trump said he expected the war to end soon, maintaining that November's congressional midterm elections did not influence his decisions regarding Tehran.

The United States and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, 2026, with Tehran reporting thousands of deaths. Iran retaliated with attacks on Israel and what it described as US military facilities in several Arab countries.

Despite a memorandum of understanding signed in June, intermittent hostilities between Washington and Tehran have resumed, while negotiations remain stalled over disagreements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route through which about 20% of global energy supplies pass.