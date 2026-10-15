Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Thursday that the appointment of three deputy prime ministers and the approval of 11 cabinet nominees would strengthen his government's ability to address national challenges and deliver on its commitments.

In a statement, al-Zaidi said the government had filled vacant cabinet posts five months after taking office and would now accelerate efforts to implement its program and meet public expectations.

He acknowledged that the government had faced difficult domestic and regional conditions, citing economic pressures from the ongoing war and security challenges requiring heightened vigilance.

Despite those difficulties, al-Zaidi said his administration had pursued its parliamentary-approved agenda, tackled corruption, and taken steps to strengthen Iraq's sovereignty, including ending the Global Coalition's military presence in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, parliament approved three deputy prime ministers and 11 cabinet nominees, including a minister of state, leaving the Migration Ministry portfolio unfilled. The vote took place during parliament's 26th session, chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi and attended by 261 lawmakers.