Iraqi blocs agree on Thursday vote to finalize cabinet

Iraqi blocs agree on Thursday vote to finalize cabinet
2026-10-12T20:21:51+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s political blocs and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi agreed on Monday to hold a parliamentary session on Thursday, October 15, to vote on the remaining cabinet appointments and a proposal to have four deputy prime ministers, an informed political source told Shafaq News.

The source said leaders of the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework reached the agreement with al-Zaidi and other political blocs during talks on Monday.

Parliament approved al-Zaidi’s government and 14 ministers on May 14, leaving nine cabinet posts unfilled amid disagreements over nominees. The outstanding portfolios include defense, interior, planning and higher education.

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