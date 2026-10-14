Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the war with Iran would end “very soon,” vowing to teach Tehran a “harsh lesson” and warning that Washington’s patience had run out.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said Iranians were on edge, reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, and predicted a sharp drop in energy prices once the war ended.

Trump also criticized former President Barack Obama’s administration, arguing that it “gave billions of dollars to Iran when it should have stopped them from developing a nuclear weapon.”

The President said Washington would decide on its next steps regarding Iran “very soon,” describing the country as a “failed state” with no functioning economy and unable to pay its soldiers’ salaries.

The war between the United States and Iran has entered its eighth month, with negotiations stalled despite recent exchanges of proposals. On Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Washington’s response to Tehran’s seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as “insufficient,” adding that Iran was “no longer in the process of responding to the Americans.”

The proposal builds on the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which established a temporary framework for ending military operations, lifting the blockade, and reopening the strategic waterway. Tehran is seeking a broader settlement under the arrangement.