Trump orders suspension of migrant entry at Southern border

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend the entry of migrants from the southern border, according to Reuters.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has sent approximately 1,500 soldiers to secure the US-Mexico border following Trump's order, according to the Associated Press.

CNN reported that US authorities ordered thousands of additional soldiers to deploy along the border with Mexico.

In his inaugural speech, President Trump stated that he would declare a national emergency at the southern border, promising to stop illegal entry and deport millions of individuals who entered the US unlawfully.

As part of this effort, Trump emphasized that he would send thousands of US troops to the border to halt the flow of criminals, stressing that he would treat border crossers as terrorists.