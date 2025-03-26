Trump on Greenland annex: We need it

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his call for the United States to annex Greenland.

In an interview with radio host Vince Coglianese on Wednesday, Trump stated, “We need Greenland for international security and safety. We need it. We have to have it,” He added, “I hate to express it this way, but we will need to get it.”

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has publicly discussed the prospect of acquiring Greenland, even hinting at the potential use of force to achieve this objective.

The vast Arctic territory holds significant strategic value and is rich in mineral resources. Polls indicate that while a majority of Greenland's residents support independence from Denmark, they are opposed to the idea of it being incorporated into the United States.

On Sunday, the White House announced that Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President Jay D. Vance, will visit Greenland, the self-governing Danish territory, later this week.

The trip, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, will include a visit to historical sites, an exploration of Greenland's heritage, and attendance at the national dog sled race, the statement said.