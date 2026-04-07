Trump may extend Iran deadline if talks progress

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may extend the deadline given to Iran if progress is made in ongoing negotiations.

Trump’s remarks came after the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that the president alone knows the status of the talks and what actions he may take once the deadline expires at 8:00 p.m. Washington time (03:00 a.m. Mecca time) to “seize the moment and reach a deal.”

Meanwhile, Axios quoted a US official as saying that discussions about a potential ceasefire are ongoing, adding that Iran’s latest proposal “was not exactly what we wanted, but it is much better than we expected.”

Earlier, Trump re-exhorted Iran to make a deal by his ​Tuesday deadline, saying a "whole civilization ​will die tonight, never to be back again" if ⁠an agreement is not ​reached to end ​the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he doesn’t want that ‌to ⁠happen, “but it probably will," adding that "We ⁠will find out tonight, one of ​the most important ​moments ⁠in the long and complex history of ⁠the ​World."