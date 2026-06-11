Gold drops in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell Thursday in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 900,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a sell price of 892,000 dinars per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buy price of 888,000 dinars, down from Wednesday's 909,000 dinars.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 862,000 dinars per mithqal, with a buy price of 858,000 dinars.

At jewelry stores, Gulf 21-carat gold ranged between 895,000 and 905,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 865,000 and 875,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices also declined, with 22-carat gold selling at 935,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 893,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 765,000 dinars.