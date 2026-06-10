PM Barzani inaugurates Kurdistan’s largest youth center

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday inaugurated the Kurdistan Youth Center in Erbil, one of the largest and most advanced youth centers in the region, according to the center's operator, Kurdistan Foundation.

سەرۆکی حکومەت؛ گەنجانی کوردستان دواڕۆژی وڵاتەكەمانن و ڕۆڵی کارایان هەیە لە دروستكردنی ئاییندەیەکی باشترئێوارەی ئەمڕۆ چوارشەممە 6/10، مەسرور بارزانی، سەرۆکی حکومەتی هەرێمی کوردستان، لە ڕێورەسمێکی تایبەتدا ناوەندی گەنجان Youth Hub - ی کردەوە، کە گەورەترین و پێشکەوتووترین ناوەندی… pic.twitter.com/SQdnHXDyFt — KRG Dept. of Media & Information (@DMI_KRG) June 10, 2026

The center is designed as a comprehensive platform for young people to develop skills, pursue learning opportunities, and build professional and social networks. It follows international management standards and has already attracted more than 1,400 members during its pilot phase.

The facility includes a library containing more than 12,000 books, advanced technology and training spaces, sports facilities, and areas dedicated to innovation, entrepreneurship, and professional development. During its trial period, the center welcomed more than 129,000 visitors.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kurdish PM Masrour Barzani considered the project a “source of pride” for the Kurdistan Region, and it would provide young people with opportunities to develop their abilities without having to seek similar resources abroad.

He also encouraged young Kurds to learn about their nation's history and recognize that the achievements enjoyed in the Kurdistan Region today are the “result of decades of struggle and sacrifice by the Kurdish people and the Peshmerga.”