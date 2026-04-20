Trump denies Israel influenced him into war with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President ​Donald Trump said on Monday ‌that Israel did not persuade him to attack Iran, after news reports ​that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu influenced his ⁠decision.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Israel ​never talked me into the ​war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong ​opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER ​HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did," adding that "the results in Iran will be amazing".

Earlier, Trump said negotiations with Iran are progressing and could lead to an agreement soon, claiming that Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons, and indicated that Washington expects to secure control over Iranian nuclear materials under the anticipated deal.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf rejected Trump’s statements, clarifying "Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz remains tied to developments on the ground."