Trump alleges Iranian financial collapse

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that Iran is facing mounting financial pressure linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, estimating losses at around $500 million per day.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that Tehran is seeking a way out of the crisis to limit further economic deterioration, portraying the country as increasingly strained by a cash shortage. He also pointed to difficulties in covering monthly salaries, adding that members of Iran’s military and police have shown signs of unrest over delayed payments.

Trump previously announced a temporary extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, which had been set to expire on April 21, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran declined to attend the second round of talks with the United States in Pakistan scheduled for Wednesday, indicating that “participation would be unproductive” as recent exchanges showed no meaningful progress, while accusing Washington of maintaining demands it considers unacceptable and incompatible with its position.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears