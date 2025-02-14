Trump administration orders US embassies to prepare for staff cuts

Shafaq News/ The administration of President Donald Trump has instructed US embassies worldwide to prepare for staff reductions.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that some embassies have been asked to consider reducing both American and local staff by 10%, the sources said.

US embassies employ diplomats as well as locally hired staff, who make up the majority of embassy personnel, according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy.

Separately, a US official said that about 60 contractors in the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor had been dismissed in recent weeks, with further job cuts in other offices possible.

ABC News was the first to report that US embassies had been notified to begin planning for staff reductions.

The State Department, in a statement, declined to comment on internal personnel matters.

“The State Department continues to assess our global posture to ensure we are best positioned to meet modern,” a department spokesperson said.

The measures come as Trump moves to reshape the US diplomatic corps. On Wednesday, he issued an executive order directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reform diplomatic missions to ensure the " faithful and effective implementation" of his foreign policy agenda.