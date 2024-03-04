Top Israeli army officials resign in protest over operational and personal conduct

Shafaq News/ Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari and several high-ranking officials in the army's intelligence system have resigned over what they perceive as issues related to the "operational and personal" aspects of their duties.

According to reports from Israeli Channel 14, a significant number of officers have stepped down from the unit responsible for overseeing the information system within the Israeli army.

According to the Israeli channel, among the resignees are the second man in Hagari's team, Col. Butbul, Col. Moran Katz, and the International Spokesperson for the Israeli military, Lt. Richard Hecht.

Analysts said the resignations are seen as a reflection of dissent among officers concerning both operational and personal matters.

Israeli media also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision regarding a ground operation in Rafah had caused disagreements with Israeli military officials.

As the conflict in Gaza enters its 150th day, ongoing airstrikes continue to ravage several areas in the Strip, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

The military operations in Gaza have resulted in over 30,000 deaths and more than 70,000 injuries, predominantly affecting women and children.