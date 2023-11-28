Israeli army acknowledges over 1,000 injuries among forces since start of Gaza conflict

Shafaq News / The newspaper "Haaretz" reported that the Israeli army acknowledged the injury of around 1,000 officers and soldiers from its forces since the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7th.

The newspaper cited the army, stating that among the injured soldiers, 202 suffered serious injuries, 320 suffered moderate injuries, and 470 suffered minor injuries.

Initially, the army refused to release data about the number of wounded soldiers and their conditions. However, under pressure from the media, it allowed the release of information. The newspaper indicated that initially, the army declined to clarify the reason for refusing to publish the information, but eventually consented to the release after some time.

The newspaper highlighted that 29 of the soldiers with serious injuries are still receiving treatment in hospitals, along with 183 with moderate injuries and 74 with minor injuries.

The official Israeli army data did not address the total number of casualties in this war so far. It was reported that 392 were killed, including 72 during the ground operation in northern Gaza.

The newspaper noted that information about the number of casualties among civilians and Israeli soldiers was published through a dedicated page of the Israeli Ministry of Health.

According to the statistics, 9,038 soldiers and civilians have been treated since the start of the war. Among the injured, 7,036 are in a mild condition, 751 in moderate condition, 422 in critical condition, and there are 554 cases experiencing anxiety and depression, along with 146 cases of unknown status.

The number of patients also includes 129 individuals who died in hospitals. On October 7th, 1,455 wounded entered hospitals, but the exact number of soldiers among them cannot be determined.