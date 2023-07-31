Israeli Army Officials Warn of Highest Possibility of War with Hezbollah Since 2006

Shafaq News/ Israeli army officials have expressed concerns about the rising likelihood of war with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israeli and Lebanese sides are reportedly aware of the escalating tension, with the Israeli government meeting to discuss the potential threat Hezbollah poses.

Security officials and Israeli army officers quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated, "The risk of war breaking out with Hezbollah across the northern border is the highest since the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006."

The newspaper revealed that military officials are worried about Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's perception of Israeli vulnerability amid ongoing protests over judicial legislation. There are concerns that he may test the Israeli army's patience despite the risk of a full-scale conflict.

On Sunday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported an extraordinary session convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the mounting tensions on the northern borders.

The meeting saw the participation of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, the head of the National Security Council, and other security officials.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the prime minister agreed to the recommendations and courses of action proposed by the army and security apparatus. However, the newspaper interpreted this as both a vote of confidence in the security forces and the Israeli army's responsibility and a way for Netanyahu to avoid responsibility if a conflict becomes inevitable.

Despite the escalating tensions, military intelligence officials still believe that Nasrallah is not interested in starting a war. However, for the first time in 17 years, he is reportedly prepared to test Israel's patience and engage in a round of fighting that could quickly escalate beyond control.

The Israeli army officers' letters warning of the security consequences of the government's legislative push to change the Israeli judicial system have raised significant concern. Nasrallah reportedly believes that internal conflicts and deteriorating relations with the United States have weakened Israel.

Previously, Israeli intelligence warned Netanyahu about the impact of the judicial amendments on Israel's future and deterrent power against its enemies. The officials pointed out that Israeli deterrence is based on four pillars: the strength of its army, alliance with the Americans, a strong economy, and high internal cohesion, all of which are perceived to have been weakened due to the current crisis.