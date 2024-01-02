Lebanon's Hezbollah vows retaliation for Hamas' Al-Arouri

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Hezbollah declared that the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, in an Israeli bombing in Beirut, will "never" go unpunished.

In a statement, Hezbollah mourned Al-Arouri, calling him a "great mujahid leader" who contributed to the "defense of the oppressed people of Palestine."

The party accused Israel of resorting to assassination due to its failure to subjugate Gaza and other areas.

Hezbollah asserted that the crime was a continuation of the assassination of leader Sayyed Razi Mousavi (a high-ranking general of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' elite Quds force, which Israel killed in Syria). Considering the operation a "dangerous assault on Lebanon, its people, its security, its sovereignty, and its resistance."

The statement affirmed that the crime "would not pass without a response and punishment."

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Lebanon's national news agency said six people were killed when the drone struck a Hamas office.

Hamas mourned two other officials with Al-Arouri.