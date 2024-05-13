USD/IQD exchange rate tick lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined on Monday morning in Baghdad and Erbil, with the opening of the stock exchange.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 145,600 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 146,750 IQD, while the buying price was 144,750 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,600 IQD and the buying price at 145,500 IQD per $100.