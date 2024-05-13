Basrah crudes inch down following global oil decline

Shafaq News / prices for Basrah Heavy and Medium crudes dropped, on Monday, in line with the global oil price decrease.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 12 cents to $82.75, while Basrah Medium crude dropped by 12 cents to $86.85.

Global oil prices declined amid signs of weakening fuel demand, compounded by remarks from Federal Reserve officials dampening hopes for interest rate cuts, potentially slowing growth and reducing fuel demand in the world's largest economy.