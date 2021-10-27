Saudi Arabia, Kosovo sanctioned entities for links with Lebanon's military group Hezbollah.

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanon-based Al-Qard Al-Hassan association as a terrorist entity, citing links to activities supporting Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah, state media reported on Wednesday.

"The association works on managing funds for the terrorist organization (Hezbollah) and its financing, including support for military purposes," the state news agency said, quoting a security statement.

The statement said that all assets belonging to the association inside the kingdom should be frozen, and "it is prohibited to carry out any direct or indirect dealings with or for the benefit of the association."

In May, the United States had called on governments worldwide to take action against Lebanon's Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. As a result, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on seven Lebanese nationals it said were connected to the group and its financial firm, Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

Saudi Arabia has shunned Lebanon for years because of Hezbollah's strong influence in Lebanese state affairs. It also says it has sent fighters to Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition fights another Iran-aligned group, the Houthi movement.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been rivals for years and cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

In addition, Kosovo sanctioned seven local businessmen and a company for links with Lebanon's military group Hezbollah.

The decision was in line with sanctions the U.S. imposed on Hezbollah, a powerful Shiite faction that holds seats in Lebanon's Parliament.

A statement said that seven people and the AID Properties company had their assets frozen. The seven can neither leave the country nor receive money from other individuals or companies from Kosovo.

Neither Lebanon nor Palestine recognize Kosovo's 2008 independence.

Kosovo established diplomatic ties with Israel after a Kosovo-Serbia summit held at the White House in Sept. 2020. A month later, it opened its embassy in Jerusalem, the first European country and a Muslim-majority one, following the U.S. and Guatemala. Most international embassies are in Tel Aviv.