IRNA: Lebanese Hezbollah chief in good health

Shafaq News/ An informed source in Lebanese Hezbollah denied rumors spread by some Israeli and Arab media about Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's health conditions.

Speaking with IRNA correspondent in Beirut, the source said that Sayyid Nasrallah "enjoys good health conditions and passes through the post-Influenza recovery procedure."

He emphasized that due to the regular aftermaths in the post-influenza period, the voice of the secretary-general was not appropriate for giving a lecture on Friday night, as scheduled, on the 3rd anniversary of Martyr Qasem Soleimani and his companion warriors.

Last week, Sayid Nassrallah was scheduled to deliver a televised on the anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Arab and Israeli media Nasrallah was rushed to intensive care after a stroke.