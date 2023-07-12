Hezbollah leader links Quran desecration to Mossad

Shafaq News / Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, asserted that the Iraqi refugee, Silwan Momika, who desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden, has ties to the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.
These remarks were made during a televised address commemorating the anniversary of the July 2006 war.
Nasrallah expounded on the matter, stating that "the individual who burned the sacred Quran in Sweden is associated with the Israeli Mossad, with his objective being to sow discord between Muslims and Christians." Furthermore, he affirmed that "the condemnation expressed by Christian religious leaders in response to the Quran-burning incident significantly contributed to preventing sectarian strife."
Shifting his focus, Nasrallah opined that "the grand American project for the Middle East has faltered in Lebanon, but has been pursued in Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Iran."