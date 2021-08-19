Lebanon's Hezbollah chief: PMF is the guarantee of Iraq's safety and security

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called on Thursday to “empowering” Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi) which represents the “guarantee of Iraq's safety and security.”

Sayyed Nasrallah considered PMF as a real guarantee for Iraq “in the face of Daesh (ISIS) and the Takfiris.”

“Let it be known that the guarantee of Iraq's safety and security is Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi which was established based on piety (one of the Islamic ethics).”

On the American presence in Iraq, He noted that "the Iraqi decision to withdraw the US military troops is a great achievement."

Hezbollah’s chief added that officials in Iraq should take into consideration the issue of the US consultants” hinting to the American experience in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that "the Americans’ excuse of being present in northern Syria for helping fighting ISIS is a false claim," stressing that “the American occupiers should leave the Country so the land and oil will return to Syria."

"The American forces should leave east of the Euphrates because they are present to steal the Syrian oil." He said.

Sayyid Nasrallah accused the United States of facilitating “ISIS development and movement from one region to another," stressing that the regional governments “have the capabilities to end ISIS without any American assistance.”

He pointed out that "the aggressive US-Saudi war on Yemen must end… they (the Saudis) will not achieve their goals."

On the Palestinian Cause, the Lebanese Leader confirmed that "confronting the Zionist entity remains our top priority."

Nasrallah renewed the call to "stand by the Palestinian people in the West Bank, the besieged Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the diaspora," affirming that protecting the holy sites is the mission of the “Resistance Axis” as well as the Palestinians." He also expressed his thanks to "the Iraqi factions for showing a willingness to protect the holy sites in Palestine."

Nasrallah said, "The cooperation between the Resistance forces in the region and the resistance in Palestine will grow the hope of liberating Palestine," stressing that "sovereignty, resources, water, oil, and lands in our region will be for its peoples and countries."

Regarding Nasrallah’s promise to secure oil from Iran, he confirmed that a shipment of fuel oil will sail from Iran to Lebanon within hours and more will follow, telling the United States and Israel the ship would be considered Lebanese territory as soon as it sails.