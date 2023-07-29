Sayyid Nasrallah Reaffirms Hezbollah's Resistance Against Israel, Calls for Protection of Islamic Sanctities

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah, threatened Israel, reaffirming the group's commitment to resisting blockade, sanctions, and the exploitation of their nation's resources.

During the commemoration of the tenth of Muharram )Ashura), Nasrallah highlighted the desecration of the Quran issue, stating that the "Muslim community does not tolerate aggression or disrespect towards its sanctities and symbols."

He praised the courage of young people willing to defend their faith and urged them to take action against those who violate and abuse their beliefs.

"All Muslim youth will be free to defend their beliefs if Islamic countries do not shoulder their responsibility and if Western governments do not stop desecrating the Quran."

Nasrallah called upon Islamic countries and their foreign ministers to take strong measures in response to the "recent insults directed at Islam in Sweden and Denmark," emphasizing that the offense targeted Islam and the two billion Muslims worldwide.

Addressing the issue of Palestinian resistance against Israel, Nasrallah pledged Hezbollah's unwavering support for the Palestinian people from southern Beirut, affirming their commitment to stand by them in the face of challenges and sacrifices.

Regarding the recent provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the prominent Shiite leader urged the meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Council countries to take a "firm stance against the attack on the sacred site." describing the "Zionist entity" as a "germ of corruption" in the region.

Nasrallah also raised concerns about the rise of a "deviant culture (homosexuality)" in Lebanon, which he claimed began through specific associations and the publication of books promoting such ideas to children. He called on the Lebanese Ministry of Education to intervene, prevent, and protect Lebanon's children and future generations from the influence of such ideologies.

Concerning the Lebanese situation, Nasrallah indicated that next September could begin severe dialogues and offer hope for progress in resolving the presidential issue.