Hezbollah's Sayyed Nasrallah: Israel will pay a heavy price

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned Israel after the killing of a prominent Hamas leader in Beirut.

On Tuesday evening, an Israeli attack hit a Hamas office in the Al-Musharrafiya area of Beirut.

Six people, including Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri from the Hamas office, were killed, and around 11 got hurt.

Nasrallah said in a speech on the 4th anniversary of al-Muhandis and Soleimani's murder, "What happened yesterday was terrible. We can't let it go unpunished."

He said, "So far, we're fighting carefully. We are paying heavily, but if the enemy thinks of starting a war on Lebanon... it won't be any rules or limits."