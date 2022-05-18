QHezbollah's Secretary-General says no political group can claim Lebanon's parliamentary majority

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Hezbollah's Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said no political group could claim a parliamentary majority.

"None of the blocs could secure the parliamentary majority, which may be an incentive for national cooperation," Nasrallah said in his first televised speech since Sunday's election.

Sayyed Nasrallah thanks the voters who elected the candidates of the "Resistance and its allies."

He called for halting the political quarrels to assume the responsibilities of coping with the economic challenge.

"Vote age must be lowered from 21 to 18 years, and election law must be amended." He added.

The "Resistance" Leader Nasrallah criticized the American and Saudi "Intervention" in the Lebanese elections, "We saw the American ambassador making tours in the polling stations and the U.S. embassy making electoral lists, and the Saudi ambassador was the most active electoral machine."

A dozen independent freshmen MPs won seats in Lebanon's parliament, official results showed on Tuesday, in a breakthrough reflecting public anger at the country's financial collapse and lack of accountability for the Beirut port blast of 2020.

Hezbollah and its allies won around 62 of parliament's 128 seats in Sunday's election, a reversal of the 2018 result when they secured a majority of 71.