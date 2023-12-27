Israeli army intercepts drone from Iraq, suspects targeting gas field

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Israeli military forces intercepted a drone near the coast of Beirut.

The Israeli military suggested that the drone's likely destination was the Karish offshore gas field.

Israeli Army Radio reported, "An Iranian-made drone recently took off from Iraq over the Mediterranean Sea."

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel faces threats from seven different fronts, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.