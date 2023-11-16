Israeli army: two officers were killed in Gaza operations

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army identified Captain (res.) Omri Yosef David and Captain (res.) Yedidya Asher Lev as the officers who lost their lives during combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

Captain David, 27, served as a deputy commander of an infantry company, while Captain Lev, 26, held the position of deputy commander of a company in the Givati Brigade. Their deaths occurred in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The announcement comes amidst the ongoing conflict, which, since October 7th, has led to the reported killing of at least 11,500 Palestinians, including around 8,000 women and children, with over 30,000 others injured.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

The Israeli aggression has resulted in extensive damage to buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches in Gaza.