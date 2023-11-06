Israeli army attributes Iron Dome interceptor missile failure to technical error

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Monday that the fall of an Iron Dome interceptor missile near Tel Aviv on Sunday night was the result of a technical error.

The incident occurred as the missile failed to intercept rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported in the aftermath of the missile falling in the residential area of Rishon Lezion.

The Israeli army spokesman revealed the initiation of an investigation into the incident.

Social media platforms captured the moment when the Iron Dome missile, intended to intercept Hamas rockets, malfunctioned, leading to concerns among users. Reports from users indicated that multiple interceptor missiles failed in their mission to block the incoming threats.