TikTok returns to US After short ban

Shafaq News/ TikTok returned to the internet in the US on Sunday, just hours after President-elect Donald Trump promised to sign an executive order on Monday aimed at reinstating the banned app.

After about 12 hours of being unavailable, US users were able to access TikTok via web browsers and the app, though the page still displayed a shutdown warning.

This surprising return followed TikTok’s inaccessibility in the US late Saturday night, when users attempting to open the app were met with a message saying it was disconnected and urging them to "stay tuned."

The message displayed by TikTok read, "A law has been enacted banning TikTok in the United States. Unfortunately, this means you cannot use TikTok at this time."

The app was also unavailable in the Apple and Google Play stores, along with Lemon8 and CapCut, which are also owned by ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok.

The return of TikTok is good news for the app’s 170 million US users, many of whom use it daily for news, entertainment, community, and, in some cases, to earn a living.

This follows weeks of uncertainty about whether the app could continue to operate in the US.

Such development also signals that Trump may be on the verge of a significant political victory, with the possibility of taking credit for bringing back the popular app.

Although TikTok’s shutdown lasted only a few hours, ensuring the app's long-term future in the US is likely to be more complicated.