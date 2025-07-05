Texas floods kill 27 as rescues continue

Shafaq News – Texas

At least 27 people, including nine children, have died in catastrophic floods in the US state of Texas, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

CNN reported that Texas authorities recovered the bodies following severe flooding triggered by heavy rain and thunderstorms that swept across parts of the state. The storms hit areas along the Guadalupe River in south-central Texas, causing deadly flash floods.

Local police reported that more than 850 people have been rescued so far, with search and recovery operations ongoing.

Yesterday, Texas officials initially reported 24 confirmed deaths, but the toll rose overnight as rescue teams reached previously inaccessible areas.