Texas brands Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR as terrorist organizations

Shafaq News – Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations.

According to announcement from the Governor’s Office, the designation enables Texas authorities to impose additional legal restrictions on the groups and their affiliates. Abbott accused both organizations of supporting terrorism abroad and attempting to undermine US law through “violence, intimidation, and harassment,” adding that they are now barred from acquiring real property in Texas.

CAIR rejected the decision and indicated it may challenge it in court, arguing that states lack the authority to issue terrorism designations, which fall under exclusive federal jurisdiction.

The Texas action comes amid renewed national scrutiny of both organizations. Muslim Brotherhood is not designated as a terrorist entity by the US Department of State, a point highlighted in federal reporting on recent state-level moves. In 2025, Congress introduced legislation directing the Secretary of State to review whether CAIR, a civil-rights and advocacy organization with chapters nationwide, meets the criteria for designation as a foreign terrorist organization.