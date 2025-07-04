13 dead, +20 girls missing in deadly Texas flood

Shafaq News - Texas

At least 23 girls went missing from a summer camp in Kerr County, Texas, after flash floods swept through the region, killing 13 people, officials confirmed on Friday.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said more than 400 rescue workers and 18 helicopters were deployed in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

Additionally, the Guadalupe River, which runs near the campgrounds, surged more than 22 feet (about 6.7 meters) in under 30 minutes, isolating the site — home to roughly 750 girls aged 7 to 17 — and disrupting communication with emergency responders. The flooding also washed away nearby highways and knocked out power, water, and internet services in the region.

WATCH: You can see the overwhelmed Guadalupe River after it rose rose 21.6 feet in one hour due to heavy rains that dumped about 10 inches of rain over the area. MORE: https://t.co/gSAUCWsm3z pic.twitter.com/iSiEzbblTq — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 4, 2025

The National Weather Service reported that more than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of the county over a 24-hour period, causing widespread damage. Local officials said some of the missing girls are believed to be stranded, and efforts are underway to confirm their safety. Flood warnings remain in effect across much of Texas through the weekend.