+40 dead in Texas floods, search continues

The death toll from severe flooding in Kerr County, Texas, has climbed to at least 43, including 15 children, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said the dead include 28 adults and 15 children, with five children and 12 adults still unidentified.

Additionally, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice told reporters that there are still 27 children missing from Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp near the river.

Rice added that everyone at the approximately 18 other nearby camps has been accounted for. However, he warned that tracking the total number of missing people remains challenging due to the ongoing Fourth of July holiday, with many families visiting or camping in the area.