Taiwan investigates failed evacuation as Typhoon floods kill 14

Shafaq News – Taipei

Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai on Wednesday launched an investigation into the failed evacuation of Hualien County, where floods from a collapsed mountain lake during Super Typhoon Ragasa killed 14 people and left 129 missing.

Speaking in Guangfu, the hardest-hit area, Cho said search operations remain the priority but stressed the need to find out why evacuation protocols broke down. “This is not about assigning blame, but about uncovering the truth.”

The flood began when a landslide-dammed lake burst, sending torrents through Guangfu. Survivors and officials recalled vague alerts and non-mandatory evacuation guidance. Councillor Lamen Panay noted that official “vertical evacuation” advice to move upstairs offered little protection.

As rain persisted, police patrols blasted new warnings, forcing residents onto higher ground. Emergency teams confirmed all casualties were from Guangfu, where the flood destroyed a key bridge.

In nearby Dama, Chief Wang Tse-an reported homes inundated and residents stranded. The military deployed 340 troops with armored vehicles to clear roads and deliver supplies.

About 5,200 Guangfu residents — 60% of the town’s population — sheltered on upper floors, while others fled to relatives. Authorities estimate the lake released 60 million tonnes of water, nearly equal to a major southern reservoir.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office extended condolences despite strained cross-strait relations. Hualien, a major tourism hub and home to many Amis indigenous residents, bore the worst damage. Ragasa dumped more than 70 centimeters of rain on eastern Taiwan while largely sparing the west coast and its tech hubs.

The incident revived memories of Typhoon Morakot in 2009, which killed about 700 people and caused $3 billion in damage.