Syrian ministry accuses Hezbollah of targeting journalists at border

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Syria's Ministry of Information issued a statement condemning and accusing Hezbollah of targeting a group of journalists at the Syria-Lebanon border.

“This attack is a blatant violation of international laws that protect journalists. We call on the Lebanese government to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the ministry said.

On Sunday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Defense Ministry also accused Hezbollah militants of crossing into Syrian territory, kidnapping soldiers, and executing them on Lebanese soil, emphasizing its commitment to respond appropriately to this "dangerous escalation."

Hezbollah issued a stern statement denying any involvement in the recent escalation in Syria. "We categorically deny any connection to the events that took place today on the Lebanese-Syrian border," they said, emphasizing that they were not involved in “activities within Syrian territory.”

The Lebanese Army reported that the three Syrian soldiers had crossed into Lebanese territory and were killed by armed members of a local tribe in northeastern Lebanon, who feared their town was under attack. The army has since handed over the bodies of the soldiers to Syrian authorities.