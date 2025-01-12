Switzerland signals willingness to facilitate Trump-Putin talks, Swiss official

Shafaq News/ Switzerland is prepared to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump to address the Ukraine crisis, if both leaders request it, a Swiss official revealed on Sunday.

“Following the summit in Burgenstock, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have been informed of our readiness to support any diplomatic efforts for peace,” the Swiss newspaper Le Temps quoted the Head of the Information Division at Switzerland's Foreign Ministry, Nicolas Bideau.

Swiss authorities would not take the initiative in this matter, pointing out that Switzerland is among a list of countries willing to host such a meeting, the newspaper said.

On January 10, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he was open to a meeting with the Russian leader. "He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that Putin is ready to meet Trump without any preconditions, requiring only mutual willingness and political will from both sides.

The forum in Burgenstock, initiated by Ukraine, is an international summit addressing the Russo-Ukrainian War, formally called the “Summit on Peace in Ukraine.” Russia was not invited, and most UN delegates did not attend.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, dismissed the conference as a total failure arguing that events like this "do nothing to bring lasting peace."