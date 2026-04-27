Strait of Hormuz traffic limited to seven vessels in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Tehran

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely limited on Monday, with only seven vessels passing through the waterway over the past 24 hours.

According to data cited by Reuters, just four ships crossed the strait since midnight Sunday. Despite a US-imposed blockade targeting Iran’s exports, vessels carrying about four million barrels of Iranian oil passed through the route on April 24.

US Central Command claimed on April 25 that 37 vessels have been redirected since the blockade began on April 13.

London-based The Times had pointed to wider disruption, estimating that more than 600 large commercial vessels were stranded in the region under strict transit controls imposed by Iran.