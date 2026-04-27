Israel intensifies airstrikes in Lebanon, death toll crosses 2.5K

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed at least 2,521 people and wounded 7,804 since the war began on March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.

Lebanese media reported at least two killed, including a woman, and four wounded in Al-Sawana as Israeli warplanes struck multiple towns across the South and Beqaa, including Yater, Kafra, Majdal Selm, Jmaijmeh, Toul, Frun, Qalaway, Ghandouriyeh, Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Srifa, Al-Shaara, and Janta, marking the first strike on eastern Lebanon since the ceasefire on April 17. Israeli forces also shelled areas near Al-Bayyada and detonated buildings in Al-Taybeh and Rab Al-Thalathine.

Israeli media said the strikes were carried out with US approval.

Hezbollah targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in Al-Qantara and a D9 bulldozer in Bint Jbeil with drones, describing the attacks as a response to ceasefire violations and home demolitions– despite the US-brokered ceasefire that was extended by three weeks on April 24.

Earlier today, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said the group would not disarm, outlining conditions to end the war, including halting Israeli attacks, withdrawal, detainee release, return of displaced residents, and reconstruction.

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