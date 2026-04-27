Drones hit Iranian Kurdish refugee complex in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Two drones struck a residential complex housing Iranian Kurdish refugees south of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Monday, causing injuries and material damage, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike hit the Surdas area around 4:15 p.m. local time, sparking panic among residents. Emergency teams and security forces deployed to the site, sealed off the area, and launched an investigation to determine those responsible.

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region have not issued an official statement or confirmed casualty figures.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has recorded 809 drone and missile incidents across the Region between February 28 and April 20, 2026, leaving 20 people dead and 123 others injured.

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