Al-Sulaymaniyah health workers strike over delayed salaries

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, health organizations in Al-Sulaymaniyah announced a comprehensive boycott of administrative and health centers, limiting operations to emergency cases only, in protest against delayed salary payments.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News, the Head of the Health Professionals Union, Briar Azad, announced that "healthcare bodies have decided to begin a full boycott of administrative and health centers, excluding emergency cases."

He emphasized that the boycott would continue until the salaries for October, November, and December are received within ten days.

The medical associations, which attended the press conference, warned that “failure to meet their demands within the specified timeframe will result in further escalation, to be announced later through official statements. All health professionals will be notified of the upcoming steps.”

The associations also stressed that their demands include establishing a clear plan to ensure regular salary payments for the upcoming year, demonstrating the government’s commitment to health sector workers.

Health sector workers are under mounting pressure after enduring months of unpaid salaries, driving unions and health associations to escalate their demands. The health sector remains one of the most affected by the financial crisis, it has witnessed repeated strikes in recent years and persistent calls for urgent government intervention to address the deepening crisis.