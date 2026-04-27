Caretaker PM Al-Sudani’s bloc challenges CF over premiership uncertainty

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, argued on Monday that its political project is “clear and successful,” while criticizing rival factions within Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) as divisions deepen over naming the country’s next prime minister.

Coalition figure MP Qusay Mahbouba noted the group emerged as the winner of the national vote, describing its participation within the Shiite framework as driven by national responsibility and a focus on stability.

Pointing to stalled constitutional milestones, he maintained that his coalition has met its commitments while questioning the direction of competing blocs.

🔶🔶الإعمار والتنمية مشروعُ دولة… ومحمد شياع رجلُ دولة🔶🔶🔶نحن في تحالف الإعمار والتنمية، الفائز انتخابياً على المستوى الوطني، قبلنا أن نكون ضمن الإطار انطلاقاً من مسؤوليتنا الوطنية وحرصنا على استقرار الدولة.🔶ولولا الإعمار والتنمية، لما اكتملت الاستحقاقات الدستورية، ولا… pic.twitter.com/RgzQzlo656 — قصيّ محبوبة (@last_knights_iq) April 26, 2026

A source previously told Shafaq News that the CF, which holds around 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, has suspended formal meetings until consensus is reached on Iraq’s next premier. Efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting between Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, and caretaker Prime Minister Al-Sudani, in an attempt to ease tensions between the two CF figures as both continue to insist on their candidacy for the post.

The alliance has repeatedly failed to unite behind a single nominee. Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the presidency goes to a Kurd, the premiership to a Shiite, and the speakership to a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president on April 11, triggering the process to select a prime minister. The Framework now faces its constitutional deadline to present a candidate, after which the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

Read more: Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a PM