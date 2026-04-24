Iraq’s CF delays decision on PM candidate again

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) ended its meeting without agreeing on a prime ministerial candidate or a mechanism for choosing one, a source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The bloc scheduled a new meeting for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., with additional side meetings expected among its leaders ahead of the session.

Earlier this week, sources said caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani proposed his office director Ihsan Al-Awadi for the post, while the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, put forward Basim Al-Badri.

The CF failed to agree on a prime ministerial candidate during meetings held last Saturday and Monday, postponing a final decision to April 24.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, the presidency is held by a Kurd, the premiership by a Shiite, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi as president on April 11, triggering the constitutional process to nominate a prime minister. The CF has 15 days to present its candidate, after which the nominee has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution.

Read more: Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a PM