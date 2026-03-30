Spain shuts airspace to US jets linked to Iran attacks

Shafaq News- Madrid/ Washington

Spain has closed its airspace to US military aircraft involved in strikes on Iran, El Pais reported on Monday, as the war between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other entered its 31st day.

The Spanish newspaper, citing military sources, clarified that the decision goes beyond Madrid’s earlier refusal to allow the United States to use jointly operated military bases in southern Spain for the campaign.

The measure forces US military aircraft to avoid Spanish airspace on routes to the Middle East, although El Pais noted that emergency situations are exempt.

In an interview with Cadena Ser radio, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo described the move as consistent with Spain’s refusal to support the conflict, which “was initiated unilaterally and against international law.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has repeatedly opposed the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, describing them as an “unjustified, dangerous military intervention” that violates international law. He also warned that the ongoing conflict is inflicting significant economic damage globally, adding that ordinary citizens should not bear the cost of “illegal actions.”

Spanish officials had earlier denied US access to military bases in southern Spain for operations related to the campaign, arguing that such use would breach the United Nations Charter. In response, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade ties with Madrid.