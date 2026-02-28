Iraq warns citizens to stay alert, extends airspace closure amid Israel–Iran conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday urged Iraqi citizens in countries witnessing escalating strikes across the Middle East to exercise “utmost caution” and avoid danger zones, as confrontation between Tehran and Tel Aviv intensifies.

The ministry directed Iraqi diplomatic missions to maintain direct communication with citizens, provide necessary support, and ensure continuous follow-up on their conditions.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi source told Shafaq News that authorities have extended the closure of the country’s airspace until 12:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, with the situation to be assessed hourly. Earlier today, Erbil International Airport suspended all incoming and outgoing flights after the Ministry of Transport shut down Iraqi airspace.

The escalation follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, which Washington described as part of a major offensive. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

During a recent phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein expressed Iraq’s rejection of further escalation in the region. Araghchi stated that Iran would continue to defend itself, stressing that its response would focus on US military installations across the region.