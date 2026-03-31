Iraq prolongs airspace closure by 72 hours amid US-Israel war on Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Tuesday extended the closure of its airspace to all flights for 72 hours, citing regional security concerns.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said the measure runs from 12:00 p.m. local time on March 31 (09:00 GMT) until 12:00 p.m. on April 3 and will be reviewed based on developments, with airlines to be notified of updates.

Iraq has kept its airspace closed since February 28, repeatedly extending the suspension, as US and Israeli strikes on Iran continue, with Tehran responding across the Middle East.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran